 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Crossword: guess the theme!

By on April 25, 2021

The Bald Spot presents: a crossword with a mystery theme that will help you once you figure it out we promise but you still might have to use Google because apparently this is harder than we thought oops.

ACROSS

3. term for animal with irregular patches of color

7. performers are in this

8. bawdy, lewd

9. nonsense

13. childhood disease also known as varicella

14. hairless cat

17. better than Pandora

DOWN

1. Shakespeare play, “Out, damned spot!”

2. Peru’s national dog (2 words)

4. tyrannical ruler

5. Norse god killed by mistletoe

6. unifier of Italy

10. 101 doggos

11. late-night food order

12. when eduroam goes down

15. USS Enterprise captain

16. red beetle

Published in The Bald Spot

The Bald Spot
The Bald Spot

More from The Bald SpotMore posts in The Bald Spot »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *