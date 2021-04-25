Crossword: guess the theme!

The Bald Spot presents: a crossword with a mystery theme that will help you once you figure it out we promise but you still might have to use Google because apparently this is harder than we thought oops.
ACROSS
3. term for animal with irregular patches of color
7. performers are in this
8. bawdy, lewd
9. nonsense
13. childhood disease also known as varicella
14. hairless cat
17. better than Pandora
DOWN
1. Shakespeare play, “Out, damned spot!”
2. Peru’s national dog (2 words)
4. tyrannical ruler
5. Norse god killed by mistletoe
6. unifier of Italy
10. 101 doggos
11. late-night food order
12. when eduroam goes down
15. USS Enterprise captain
16. red beetle
