4th week sports update

Men’s Tennis:

Men’s tennis remained undefeated with a near-sweeping 8-1 victory over Saint Mary’s on Wednesday. The Knights were led by Sophomore Will Stepanksi, who refused to lose a single game during his singles match, while other notable singles victories came from Juniors Xander Roti and William Walsh, who each soundly defeated their opponents 6-1, 6-0. The Knights (4-0) look to carry forward their momentum and retain their spot as the leading team in the MIAC against Gustavus Adolphus this Saturday at the Pat Lamb Tennis Courts.

Women’s Tennis:

The Women’s Tennis team decided to opt-out of playing scheduled MIAC and NCAA opponents this spring. Instead, the program will host several scrimmages throughout the term.

Women’s Golf:

The Women’s golf team was forced to withdraw from last weekend’s Battle at Pebble Creek due to injury. The Knights entered the spring season ranked 11th in the WGCA Division III Coaches Poll, but have since fallen out of the rankings after placing 4th out of 7 high-quality teams at Saint Catherine’s Spring Preview earlier in the month. The team looks to get healthy and prove its worth this weekend at the Carleton-St. Olaf Spring Invite, which will be played here in Northfield at Willingers Golf Club and the nearby Northfield Golf Club.

Men’s Golf:

The Men’s golf team finished 12th out of 15 teams at the Bobby Krig Invite, played over the course of Sunday and Monday at the New Prague Golf Club and the LeSueur Country Club. Senior Peter Gullickson boasted the team’s lowest score, carding a 78 and a 79 on Sunday and Monday respectively, enough to earn him 18th place in the individual portion of the contest. Sophomore Anderson Murphy trailed closely behind Gullickson, tallying a score of 80 on Sunday and 83 on Monday, enough to earn him 45th. Having been restricted to only four players on Monday due to injury, the Knights look to get healthy and rebound this weekend at Saint John’s Spring Invitational.

Softball:

After a winless start to the 2021 season, the softball team swept Macalester in a doubleheader Sunday to earn its first two tallies in the victory column. During the first game of the series, the Knights were propelled to victory by a complete game from Sophomore Faith Hanshaw and a game winning RBI-triple from Sophomore Cassie Cunniff in the top of the seventh inning. Junior Trina Eichel earned her first collegiate victory in game 2 of the series, while First-Year Reagan Wills and Junior Brooke McKelvey eached notched a game-high 2 RBIs. The Knights (2-8) will play another doubleheader against St. Olaf (13-3) this Saturday, with the first pitch scheduled to be thrown at 1pm Central Time.

Baseball:

The Men’s baseball team dropped 3 consecutive games to Gustavus Adolphus over the weekend shortly after winning their first two games of the season versus Martin Luther College earlier in the week, dropping the team’s record to 2-8 for the season thus far. The team was scheduled to play at Augsburg University on Wednesday, but the game was cancelled due to a MIAC bylaw which stipulates that teams may not compete in “feels like” temperatures below 25 degrees fahrenheit. The Knights will look to record their first win against a MIAC opponent this Friday when they finally have the chance to visit Augbsurg for a doubleheader scheduled to begin at 2:30pm Central Time.

Men’s Track and Field: The Carleton Men competed against St. Olaf, Macalester, and Gustavus Adolphus in the Carleton Relays over the weekend. The Carls swept the 400 with Bridger Rives, Ian Kennedy, and Jermey Fong going 1, 2, 3 respectively. The Knights dominated in the 5k, with Matt Wilkinson winning in a sizzling 14:23 followed by Ben Santos and Adam Nakasaka in 3rd and 4th. Lucas Mueller crushed the field in the 10k with a time of 31:27, more than 3 minutes ahead of the next finisher. In the field, Owen Schuster won the pole vault and Ian Mortensen and Noah Eckersley-Ray once again went 1st and 2nd in the Javelin Throw. The Carls will compete this weekend at the St. Mary’s Invitational in Winona. Photo by Jeremy Fong.