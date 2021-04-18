In photos: Ujamaa Collective hosts donation drive following death of Daunte Wright

First-years Grace Bassekle, Mariam Zewdu, Amira Aladetan, Tae Bush and Faith Agboola mobilized after the tragic killing of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, to raise money for Daunte’s family and provide supplies for protesters in the Brooklyn Center area. In collaboration with the Ujamaa Collective, CarlsAct has set up a drop-off center in Sayles Hall for donations. Since April 14, the two organizations have raised over $3,000 in funds. More is highly encouraged and appreciated. From April 15-16, CarlsAct continued to collect donations and sell stickers and baked goods. Ujamaa Collective will donate all funds raised to Daunte Wright’s GoFundMe. Carleton community members can also continue to support through Paypal: UjamaaCollectiveCC or Venmo: Ujamaa-Collective.



Photos by Arthur Onwumere.

Photographer Statement: Arthur Onwumere, Staff Photographer

On Sunday, April 11, Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was murdered by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

This act of state-sanctioned violence occurred only ten miles away from the trial of George Floyd’s killer. Despite years of calling for racial justice, our country has refused to meet the Black Lives Matter movement’s demands. Wright’s murder is a tragic and horrific reminder that the forces of white supremacy continue to operate in America.

With the current trial of Derek Chauvin being displayed on national TV for all Americans to view, it seems that history continues to repeat itself yet again. Yet again, Black students must continue to advocate for themselves. Say his name out loud, “DAUNTE WRIGHT.” Stay in power, Daunte. He was a student just like many of us. Rest in Power, Daunte Wright.