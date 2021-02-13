Non-required reading: Carleton faculty share their all-time favorite books

Claudia Lange, Visiting Instructor in Spanish

There are no easy answers for the question about my favorite books. For me, books are always life companions, because their words accompany me and are always present. They can also be the refuge in desperate hours and during times of trouble and uncertainties. Other times they offer words that resonate within me or words that challenge me, or they speak about things that I cannot articulate in my mind and heart. In the ups and downs of the routine and the changes that we have in life, books are always loyal friends to have close. Some of my favorites that I usually go back to and reread are:

“El Puente (The Bridge)” and “Dos veces (Two Times)” by Circe Maia (1932) are two books of poetry and I am including them because I find the magic of deep and simple saying, of measured reflection and the awareness of what lies beneath.

“Estravagario” by Pablo Neruda (1904 – 1973), a book of poetry that I had loved since I was a teenager.