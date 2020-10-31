Carleton's Instrument Project Manager, Aaron Heidgerken-Greene, wants students to know that the Makerspace is open with socially distant workspaces during this unusual term.

This week in photos: the Makerspace enters a new normal

The Makerspace, located in Anderson Hall, was gifted by the Class of 1969 to provide a space for students to work with their hands, engage in project-based experiential learning and work in groups. All of these goals are still being met during Carleton’s unprecedented term. According to Makerspace Student Manager Cole Schiffer ’21, “Featuring separate table workspaces, the Makerspace can accommodate for three groups at once.”

Aaron Heidgerken-Greene, the Instrument Project Manager, has been eager to see more students utilize the space, which opened in the fall of 2019.

“It has been so gratifying to be able to make something with my hands,” said Arya Misra ’22 after making a facemask. “And now I have a pretty cool mask to wear as well!”







Arya Misra ’22 makes a facemask in the Anderson Makerspace.

The Makerspace was funded by the Class of 2019 in honor of their 50th reunion.

Photos by Isaac Crown Manesis.