Elizabeth Warren holds event in Northfield with local representatives

Sunday, October 18 was a momentous day for a handful of students in Northfield: none other than Senator Elizabeth Warren paid a visit. Complete with socially distant seating, an American Sign Language translator, and other transformative speakers, including Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, Representative Angie Craig, and the respective presidents of the Democrats of St. Olaf and the Carleton Democrats, the event moved students to consider their civic duties.

Photo by Sam Kwait-Spitzer

“I’m such a big fan of Elizabeth Warren, so when I found out that she was coming to Northfield, I freaked out! It was such an honor to get to see her speak in person,” said Greta Hardy-Mittell ’23, deputy communications director for the Carleton Democrats.

“Since I am not from Minnesota, but am voting here, I thought it was cool to be able to see some of the local candidates speak as well,” said Lucy Johnson ’24.

The organizers of the event took steps to ensure that the event was COVID-safe. The registration process included filling out a symptom tracker, and the seats were all at least six feet apart from one another. “The organizers were adamant about ensuring we all sat in a socially distanced fashion; the speakers either wore masks or did not move far from the podium,” said Ben More ’24.

“It was so refreshing to go to an in-person event where I felt completely comfortable—except for maybe the cold,” Hardy-Mittell said.

The event was designed to inspire students to take action to see the changes they want in the way the United States is run. All of the speakers displayed ardent enthusiasm in encouraging students to vote.

“I’ve been volunteering and/or working to get Democrats elected just about every day since last spring, so I was really excited to feel the excitement of election season. I was really pumped after [the event] to keep working hard through Election Day,” said Siena Leone-Getten ’21.



Photos by Sam Kwait-Spitzer

For students doing campaign work, this event was a way to feel more connected to others who are doing this work, as well as to the cause that they are fighting for. “It was great to see a ton of folks from Carleton and St. Olaf out there. Campaign work can be really isolating during the pandemic, so it was just great to have an hour to come together and feel that support and excitement,” Leone-Getten said.

October 18 saw a park full of socially-distant enthusiasm, inspiring words, and even a few tears. “To witness [Warren’s] energy up close was electrifying. But really, I felt most moved from the very beginning! I got a free poster of Ruth Bader Ginsburg spray-painted for me while I was in line, cheered with people I knew shared my convictions, and genuinely felt politics coursing through the air around me. Is that cheesy? Absolutely, but it’s the truth!” said More.