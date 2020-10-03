Black Student-Athletes of Carleton lead march against racial injustice

Over a thousand students participated in the “No Mo’ In Nofo” march last Saturday, September 26. The march, organized and led by the newly founded Black Student-Athletes of Carleton (BSAC), was a demonstration of unity among Carleton students and an expression against police brutality as well as institutional racism. The procession began at the Bald Spot and culminated at Northfield City Hall. Participants dressed in black, donned masks, carried signs and, conscious of COVID-19 protocols adhered to social distancing protocols by grouping themselves in separate pods. Although plenty of work remains to be done, the march symbolized the collective will of students to continue in the promotion of racial equity on campus. The strong turnout also testified to the profound level of support Carleton’s Black student-athletes enjoy among their peers. Pick up next week’s edition for additional coverage on the march.

Lane Maitland

Matin Yazdi

Matin Yazdi