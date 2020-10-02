OCS trip to Dundas gains popularity

Its population is 1,367. It was once the milling capital of a specific portion of the midwest. And now, a sudden surge of interest has reintroduced Dundas, Minnesota to the world—as Carleton students’ preferred off-campus study site.

“We are absolutely thrilled to see the storied burg of Dundas finally clinch the enthusiasm it has spent one hundred and sixty-three years deserving,” said Deconstructing, Understanding Dundas faculty director Milton Nantucket. “Us longtime appreciators of the town call ourselves ‘Dundaheads—‘ and for whatever reason, it has become abundantly clear to me that there are many, many Dundaheads in our student body.”

Prof. Nantucket took the rare opportunity to delve into Dundas’s history. “I’ll give you the abridged version, because, frankly, if I did not abridge it, only one of us would make it out of this room.”

“The history of Dundas begins with the noble and sinewy brothers Archibald, who in 1857 left their native Canada in search of better lives. Unfortunately, they ended up in America instead. Within mere moments of arrival, they anointed themselves masters of the frigid land by fashioning it into not one, but two flour mills. Thus was born Dundas. In fact, it may be said that the brothers Archibald were the first true Dundaheads.

“The town blossomed as a flower does in winter—until the Great Bisecting of 1865, when the Minnesota Railway’s encroachment necessitated the platting of further land. Then very few things took place for a while, and that leads us to where we are now.”

The applicants for Deconstructing, Understanding Dundas share Prof. Nantucket’s passion. “I’ve gotta get the hell out of here,” remarked Junior Melissa Zimmerman. “I can’t take this Zoom shit anymore. My eyes are on fire. I’d rather be anywhere else. Then I see Dundas, and the fee is only five bucks, and I’m like, let’s do it.”

Sophomore Jort Davids offered an alternate perspective. “Zoom? Nah, I just don’t like it here. Not funny enough. But Dundas. Dun-das. Dunnn-dasss. That was so funny that I laughed, and after I was done laughing I signed up.”

But senior Megan Willard, unlike her peers, has been a Dundahead her entire life. “Dundas was kind of where flour, or at least patented flour, came from,” Willard explained. “As someone who aspires to one day own a water-powered gristmill of my own, it has always been crucially important to me that I visit what was essentially the birthplace of modern roller milling.”

Deconstructing, Understanding Dundas will commence as soon as everyone can agree on a time that works for them. “You’ll want to bring at least one pair of shoes,” remarked Prof. Nantucket, “because it’s a long walk!”