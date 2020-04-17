Adapting to distance learning: How to make sure everyone still knows you’re really busy

As we are all painfully aware, Spring term is quite unlike anything we’ve experienced before. Carls are scattered across the globe, confined to their living quarters; classes, meetings, and even socializing now occur exclusively online. The unprecedented situation leaves Carls with many questions: will I be able to engage as deeply with my coursework? How will I stay connected to my social networks when I feel so isolated? And most importantly: Now that I have an emptier calendar, how will I maintain my identity as someone who’s Very, Exceedingly, Uniquely Busy?

From a capella groups to interest clubs, sports teams to esteemed publications, many student orgs at Carleton compete for students’ precious time. Many students choose, seemingly against all reason, to zealously devote themselves to multiple extracurriculars on top of their coursework. And at Carleton, participating in numerous activities is fun in its own right, but perhaps its greatest benefit is that it lends one the vaguely prestigious appearance of being constantly, infinitely busy.

Some say that if a tree falls in a forest, it doesn’t make a sound. As such, I wonder: if you have two club meetings tonight and then a prefect session and then another club thing, does it even count if you didn’t tell anyone?

So, without further ado, here are a few ways you can maintain your identity as someone who is Extremely Busy, Like You Don’t Even Want to SEE My Google Calendar Busy: