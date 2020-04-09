Cultivating work spaces in childhood bedrooms

Nothing can be more infantilizing than requesting that your mother not offer you a glass of milk during a Zoom-class. Some may know the deep embarrassment of your cat displaying its buttocks to your webcam amid class discussions. This, unfortunately, is the situation many Carls face as they learn remotely. The austere environment of Carleton, with its noble buildings, stern-looking professors, and lack of loud family members was taken away last term. How can we be serious about our academics when our bed is shaped like a race car and (still) makes us say “vroom, vroom?” When will we get the motivation to check our email if our dog demands to be petted every minute of every hour? Where can we find solitude to read if our grandma alternates between laughing loudly and screaming at her telenovelas?

These haunting concerns can be traced to our home environments, specifically our childhood bedrooms. Students can make their rooms more conducive to work by, however, following the tips listed below, given by the Carletonian’s in-house expert on productivity Maxine “Max” Order.

