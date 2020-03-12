College tells students to pack belongings, not contact professors regarding teaching in COVID-19 update

Following the morning announcement about COVID-19 prevention measures that see Carleton relying on remote teaching for the first half of Spring term, Dean of Students Carolyn Livingston presented an FAQ page with updates on the situation in a campus-wide email on Thursday afternoon.

Notably, the College is now asking that students take all of their belongings home despite the expectation that students will return to campus for the second half of Spring term.

“If this would be difficult for you, Residence Life will provide labels and boxes for you to organize and pack up your belongings,” states the FAQ page. “Leave your boxes in your room, and we will place them in storage. You will need to pack or remove all of your belongings, as all rooms will be sanitized.”

This stance comes after an earlier report by The Carletonian that the Office of Residential Life recommended that students should pack their belongings but could leave them in their rooms.

For students that successfully petition to stay on campus, the College confirmed that Burton Dining Hall, Sayles Cafe, Gould Library and Student Health and Counseling will be available over Spring Break with limited hours. The College is aiming to keep these facilities open during Spring Term as well, though this is not confirmed. On-campus students will be expected to stay within the surrounding community — that is, travel to the Twin Cities is discouraged — and will not be permitted to host visitors,

Moreover, the College confirmed that remote classes will be held in Central Time, but did address whether students in different time zones could watch recorded classes. At press time, the FAQ page also does not offer information regarding classes that are not suitable for online teaching—like labs or studio art, nor does it take a position on adjusting graduation requirements. This information is expected to be available as the situation develops.

Students with questions are encouraged to direct them to the Dean of Students office and to fill out a form on the College’s coronavirus website. Students are not to directly ask professors about impending academic adjustments.

“Faculty need time to re-evaluate their course plans,” wrote Livingston in her email. “Please refrain from contacting them directly.”

This is a developing story. Information is accurate at publication time.