A Love Poem for the Sayles Folks

Drunk, afraid, cold— I hold steady for you,

And warm tendies you look to provide;

I am raptured by the sight

Of my number, 420, 666

Flashing on the too tall screen,

Julia and Aleka and Dorian working

To provide what I need most,

What my heart desires,

The satisfaction of a warm, warm tendie.

Crowds of bodies gather

Pouring over one another in absent succession

But still you stand,

Still you watch,

Sentinel at the gates of fried food,

Warm drink, successions of demand

Endless supply

You deserve the world.

You deserve our love.

And still, some of these bodies,

Mingling fools and half-still oppressors

Would look to you not as kind providers

Sacrificing your own night,

Giving your own labor,

But as passive servants.

To them I say

Stop that before I steal your food.

Appreciate your Sayles people

For they have provided you the tendie,

And too often they recieve

No thanks.