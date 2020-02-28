College president responds to recent application pool

Dear Carleton Community,

This year, Carleton saw exactly zero applicants. Rumor among highschool seniors is that Carleton is no longer “fun” or “a place to party,” and that “a guy really just can’t find any weed no matter how much power he has over the school.” Over the last several years, my administration has attempted to create a safe and welcoming environment free from peer pressure and toxic influences. It is clear, however, that this plan has backfired.

It’s clear that we need to make some serious changes around here. In recognition of this misstep, I have sent this list of guidelines among senior staff to become effective immediately. Additionally, I have decided I have become too involved in the bureaucratic life of administration. I’ve decided to lay back a little bit, dust off the old glass, and see where this new path takes me.