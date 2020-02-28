Carleton Premium™

Carleton has recently announced Carleton premiumTM, a new kind of College experience. Here are some of the elements of Carleton Premium:

◉ Edible Dining hall food

◉ Access to SHAC counselors more than once a term

◉ Sex

◉ The permission to swear on KRLX

◉ SWA dogs

◉ No Jay Levi

◉ Self-confidence

◉ Non-repetitive Bald Spot content

◉ Access to 1st Libe

◉ Premium member exclusive courses

◉ Earlier registration

◉ Intelligence

◉ Premium room draw numbers

◉ The Northfield option

◉ Prudence

◉ Gender neutral bathroom access

◉ Free Public Policy Minor

◉ People do your laundry for you

◉ Tenacity

◉ You’re allowed to talk about politics

◉ Fleet vehicles that can handle the snow

◉ Adaptability

◉ Bearable KRLX content

◉ Recreational Adderall

◉ The ability to unsubscribe from all email lists

◉ Athlete-free classes and dorms

◉ Diversity

◉ Easier comps

◉ Non-repetitive Bald Spot content

◉ Not be in Northfield

◉ Placeholder for Frisbee

◉ Compassion

◉ Old Stalkernet

◉ Access to the Tunnels

◉ You get to go in the Arb at Night

◉ Permission to do Mescaline, Marijuanna, Methadone, Modafinol, Methamphetamine, methanol, Marlboros, Menopause, Mickey Mouse, Ketamine, etc.

◉ Exemption from oxford commas

◉ Serendipity

◉ 3-hour labs

◉ Moodle plus (Doesn’t crash during finals)

◉ Warmer weather

◉ De-iced walkways and sidewalks

◉ Sproncert backstage passes