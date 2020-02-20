 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Knights climb back into fifth after day three of MIAC Championships

By on February 21, 2020

On the third day of the MIAC Championships, the Carleton College Women’s Swimming & Diving team turned in five swims that garnered All-MIAC Honorable Mention. Those performances helped the Knights move back in to fifth place in the 11-team standings.

Emma Lederer (Sr./Madison, Wis./Madison West) earned All-MIAC Honorable Mention twice on Friday, while Kyle Fraser-Mines (Jr./Tyngsborough, Mass./Tyngsborough), Ada Meyer (Sr./Seattle, Ore./Ingraham) and Alison Cameron (So./Reno, Nev./Reno) also captured individual recognition.

In the 100-yard butterfly, Lederer finished in fifth place at 58.26 to earn her first All-MIAC Honorable Mention of the evening. She cut 0.5 seconds off her previous standard to set a new personal record. Baggett touched the wall in 11th with a time of 59.87, shattering her old personal best by more than 2.6 seconds.

Cameron received her all-conference honorable mention thanks to her sixth-place performance in the 400-yard individual medley. She reached the wall with a time of 4:42.46.

Meyer was one of five Knights to score points in the 100-yard breaststroke. She touched the wall at 1:05.45 to take fifth place and secure All-MIAC Honorable Mention. Julia Luljak (Fy./Baltimore, Md./Park School of Baltimore) came in ninth with a time of 1:06.59, besting her old personal record of by 2.55 seconds. Morgan Mayer (Sr./Garrett Park, Md./Georgetown Day) swam 13th at 1:10.20, and Kate Grossman (Jr./Evanston, Ill./Evanston Township) took 14th at 1:10.84. Claire Neid (So./Denver Colo./George Washington) sliced more than 2.1 seconds off her personal best during the morning prelims, then earned 15th in the finals with a time of 1:12.64.

In the 100-yard backstroke,Fraser-Mines grabbed fourth place, matching her personal record with a time of 59.90. Lederer was right behind at 59.94, good for fifth place as both Knights earning all-conference honorable mention. Meanwhile, Maddie Damberg-Ott (Fy./London, Great Britain/Channing School) captured 10th place with a time of 1:00.56, taking nearly 2.5 seconds off her previous personal record. Lydia Boyum (So./Bethesda, Md./Walter Johnson) collected 12th place with 1:00.87.

Carleton also scored points in the 200-yard freestyle, as Serena Lee (So./Muscat, Oman/The American International School of Muscat) collected 14th place at 1:59.33 to take more than a second off her previous personal record down from 2:00.70. Fraser-Mines followed close behind, finishing in 15th place at 1:59.37.

The session wrapped up with Lederer, Lafferty, Baggett, and Fraser-Mines placing fifth in the 200-yard freestyle relay with their combined time of 1:39.52.

The Knights entered day three eight points behind Saint Benedict but exited Friday with a 36-point advantage. St. Catherine (467 points) opened a bit of margin on St. Thomas (417) and Gustavus (414) in the 11-team competition. St. Olaf (301) is fourth, followed by Carleton (251) and St. Ben’s (215).

The 2020 MIAC Championships conclude on Saturday with preliminary races at 10:30 a.m. with the evening championship session beginning at 6:30 p.m. The schedule of events includes the 1650 freestyle, 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 butterfly, women’s 3-meter diving, and the 400 freestyle relay.

