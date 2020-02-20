Knights climb back into fifth after day three of MIAC Championships

On the third day of the MIAC Championships, the Carleton College Women’s Swimming & Diving team turned in five swims that garnered All-MIAC Honorable Mention. Those performances helped the Knights move back in to fifth place in the 11-team standings.

Emma Lederer (Sr./Madison, Wis./Madison West) earned All-MIAC Honorable Mention twice on Friday, while Kyle Fraser-Mines (Jr./Tyngsborough, Mass./Tyngsborough), Ada Meyer (Sr./Seattle, Ore./Ingraham) and Alison Cameron (So./Reno, Nev./Reno) also captured individual recognition.

In the 100-yard butterfly, Lederer finished in fifth place at 58.26 to earn her first All-MIAC Honorable Mention of the evening. She cut 0.5 seconds off her previous standard to set a new personal record. Baggett touched the wall in 11th with a time of 59.87, shattering her old personal best by more than 2.6 seconds.

Cameron received her all-conference honorable mention thanks to her sixth-place performance in the 400-yard individual medley. She reached the wall with a time of 4:42.46.

Meyer was one of five Knights to score points in the 100-yard breaststroke. She touched the wall at 1:05.45 to take fifth place and secure All-MIAC Honorable Mention. Julia Luljak (Fy./Baltimore, Md./Park School of Baltimore) came in ninth with a time of 1:06.59, besting her old personal record of by 2.55 seconds. Morgan Mayer (Sr./Garrett Park, Md./Georgetown Day) swam 13th at 1:10.20, and Kate Grossman (Jr./Evanston, Ill./Evanston Township) took 14th at 1:10.84. Claire Neid (So./Denver Colo./George Washington) sliced more than 2.1 seconds off her personal best during the morning prelims, then earned 15th in the finals with a time of 1:12.64.

In the 100-yard backstroke,Fraser-Mines grabbed fourth place, matching her personal record with a time of 59.90. Lederer was right behind at 59.94, good for fifth place as both Knights earning all-conference honorable mention. Meanwhile, Maddie Damberg-Ott (Fy./London, Great Britain/Channing School) captured 10th place with a time of 1:00.56, taking nearly 2.5 seconds off her previous personal record. Lydia Boyum (So./Bethesda, Md./Walter Johnson) collected 12th place with 1:00.87.

Carleton also scored points in the 200-yard freestyle, as Serena Lee (So./Muscat, Oman/The American International School of Muscat) collected 14th place at 1:59.33 to take more than a second off her previous personal record down from 2:00.70. Fraser-Mines followed close behind, finishing in 15th place at 1:59.37.

The session wrapped up with Lederer, Lafferty, Baggett, and Fraser-Mines placing fifth in the 200-yard freestyle relay with their combined time of 1:39.52.

The Knights entered day three eight points behind Saint Benedict but exited Friday with a 36-point advantage. St. Catherine (467 points) opened a bit of margin on St. Thomas (417) and Gustavus (414) in the 11-team competition. St. Olaf (301) is fourth, followed by Carleton (251) and St. Ben’s (215).

The 2020 MIAC Championships conclude on Saturday with preliminary races at 10:30 a.m. with the evening championship session beginning at 6:30 p.m. The schedule of events includes the 1650 freestyle, 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 butterfly, women’s 3-meter diving, and the 400 freestyle relay.