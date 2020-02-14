Men’s Swim and Dive: Knights turn in strong performance on day two of Minnesota Challenge

The Carleton College men’s swimming & diving team wrapped the final day of action the Minnesota Challenge meet with one event victory and several more impressive results. This year, the men’s competition included seven MIAC schools as well as divers from the University of Minnesota (D-I).

The unscored, two-day meet serves as the final meet of the season for some squad members, while the rest of the roster uses the weekend as a final tune-up for the MIAC Championships to be held on Feb. 12-15.

“The tapered team members came into this meet and did exactly what we were hoping to see, despite the fact that they all had big event line-ups,” said Carleton head coach Andy Clark. “The determination and resolve they showed to compete was contagious for all of us. On top of that, the energy and effort they brought to each of their events was beyond inspiring.

“We always look at this first taper meet as a tone-setting one for what is possible at a taper meet, and the message this group is passing on to their teammates heading to MIAC’s is a massive positive one. Given what happened this weekend, it has heightened the excitement for what lies ahead at the MIAC’s. We had seniors in this group who have given so much over the years, so it was super emotional watching them close out their careers. It has certainly been an honor for all the coaches to work with the seniors and there is no question that they each made this program better.”

Phil Donnelly (So./Claremont, Calif./Claremont) won the 3-meter diving competition with his score of 204.00. He also took third place earlier in the day with a score of 177.20 on the 3-meter board, both figures representing season-bests for him.