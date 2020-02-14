Men’s Basketball: Knights stumble at Saint Mary’s

The Carleton College men’s basketball team shot a season low 33 percent from the field and fell 74-55 at Saint Mary’s University on Wednesday evening. The setback put the Knights’ hopes of making the playoffs put on life support as they trail both Gustavus Adolphus College and St. Olaf College by two games with only games remaining on the Carleton schedule.

Alex Battist led the Knights (9-14, 6-10 MIAC) with 14 points, while Isaac Tessier scored 11 points and matched his career-high of four steals.

Saint Mary’s (12-10, 9-8 MIAC) inched closer to securing the first MIAC Playoff bid in program history thanks a quick start. The Cardinals never trailed and raced out to a 20-4 lead with 11:58 remaining in the first half.

The Knights entered intermission trailing 42-30 but opened the second half with a mini 5-0 run that brought the gap down to seven points at 42-35 with 16:15 on the clock. The Cardinals responded with a 16-0 run and maintained at least a 14-point lead the rest of the way.

While Carleton was struggling to put the ball in the basket, Saint Mary’s converted 48 percent of its attempts and put together a commanding 44-25 advantage on the glass.

Saint Mary’s’ Eli Cave poured in a game-high 18 points, while Kevin Gleason and Kareem Anthony-Bello scored 11 and 10 points, respectively. Raheem Anthony narrowly missed a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds.

UP NEXT FOR THE KNIGHTS: Carleton will look to regroup for a must-win game on Saturday, Feb. 15 against cross-town rival St. Olaf. With the Knights’ victory over the Oles last month, the famed Goat Trophy will be at stake. Tipoff on Senior Day is set for 1 p.m., with the women’s game to follow at approximately 3 p.m.