Carleton introduces ROTC program

Carleton College has just announced that it is starting an experimental ROTC program in partnership with the Department of Defense. This was surprising to many, considering Carleton’s lack of focus on being strong, avoidance of taking orders, and disclination to organized physical pursuits.

What makes the program experimental is that it includes courses that specifically appeal to future soldiers. Here are some proposed courses for the world’s first Liberal Arts War College: