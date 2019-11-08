October 31-November 5, 2019

Thursday, October 31

Evening: Taxi vouchers were given to a student for transport to the hospital.

Saturday, November 2

Early morning: Security transported an injured student to the hospital for treatment.

Early Morning: Security took a report of a missing wallet.

Evening: Security responded to the report of lost power in a dorm. Security reset the circuit breaker.

Tuesday, Nov 5

Morning: Security took a report of inappropriate behavior by an employee of a service vendor from off campus.

Evening: Security arranged transportation for an ill student so they could get to the Northfield Hospital.