October 31-November 5, 2019

Thursday, October 31
Evening: Taxi vouchers were given to a student for transport to the hospital.
Saturday, November 2
Early morning: Security transported an injured student to the hospital for treatment.
Early Morning: Security took a report of a missing wallet.
Evening: Security responded to the report of lost power in a dorm. Security reset the circuit breaker.
Tuesday, Nov 5
Morning: Security took a report of inappropriate behavior by an employee of a service vendor from off campus.
Evening: Security arranged transportation for an ill student so they could get to the Northfield Hospital.
