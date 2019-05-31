A hire in the SOAN department

The Sociology/Anthropology department has announced their final decision for a new hire. After meeting with many candidates, watching them teach demo classes and considering how they would fit into the department, they have decided on Jerome M. Levi, a post-doc from Harvard.

The SOAN department has been understaffed recently due to the recent dismissal of Jay Levi from his position in the department as a professor of anthropology. The students and staff alike both look forward to having smaller class sizes again due to the increased number of classes being taught.

Jerome M. Levi is currently slated to be teaching an Introduction to Anthropology class, Integrative Exercise, and an Argument & Inquiry (A&I) seminar next fall.

“It will be interesting to see how the students in his A&I react to having a new professor since many of them are unaware of who are they are signing up to take the class with,” said a member of Levi’s hiring committee.

In the winter he will be teaching Anthropology of Humor, which will look more deeply into why people find things funny. He says the main prerequisite is a serious sense of humor.

“He seems like he’ll be a good fit here in Northfield,” said a member of his hiring committee. “It’s nice to rest easy knowing that we won’t have another Jay Levi incident on our hands any time soon; that’s why we made a change and hired this new guy in the first place.”