From the archives: Vote “yes” on swing-set referendum

Note from the Editor: This article was originally published on April 16, 2004. The Carletonian is 138 years old, with over 3,500 issues published since its inception. To reflect and learn from the newspaper’s substantial history, pieces from the archive that have particular relevance to current events will be republished.

It is my regret to inform you, if you have not already heard, that the CSA senate on Monday voted not to fund construction of a swing set on campus at this time. Now I know that the vast majority of you already support the notion that CSA should fund this endeavor, so this article is somewhat unnecessary.

However,there are some minds that still need to be swayed, and some others that are not even aware of the issue. These rea-sons, combined with the fact that the viewpoint section was in need of a lengthy submission to fill this space, have compelled me to write this article.

First, some background. We requested that CSA provide $5,376.00 for construction of a swing set. The chart shows the breakdown of costs. The money would come from the CSA’s capital reserve account, which has a current balance of over $70,000.

The swing set would have four swings and be 12 feet high. The supports would be anchored in concrete. The College’s facilities department would conduct most of the installation, and they have also agreed to perform reg-ular maintenance on the swing set. The maintenance costs, which would include replenish-ing the sand and checking the integrity of the parts, would be paid for by CSA. The facilities department has estimated that these costs would be at most $100 annually. The swing set comes with either a 15-year warranty or a lifetime warranty. There is some confusion on which, but I’m checking on it.

The swing set would be constructed behind the LDC on the west side of Upper Lyman Lake where there is now just a flat, open grassy area. The College has said that if a swing set will be built, that is the spot it will be.

The College’s risk and liability officer has confirmed that the swing set would be covered under our current insurance pol-icy. Now that senate has voted not to fund construction, we are moving towards placing a refer-endum on the spring ballot so that students can vote on the issue directly. Obviously I would urge you to vote in favor of the swing set when it comes up on the referendum. For those of you who still need convincing, below is a list of some frequently raised objections and questions along with my answers to them.

“Isn’t there a swing set like two blocks away at the middle school?”

Indeed there is. However, the swing set at the middle school is only 8 feet tall, and is really not satisfying for adult- sized swingers. Our swing set would be 12 feet tall, which means that even very tall swingers would enjoy it. Furthermore, depending on where you live, the middle school can be quite a walk. Our swing set would be closer to every dorm on campus with the exception of Musser and maybeDavis.

“Aren’t there better things we could spend our money on?”

Probably. But the only other thing currently on the table that would be paid for out of the cap-ital reserve fund is a Gator for the athletic department. Even if you’d rather have a Gator, CSA can easily buy both (the Gator costs $6,400 if I’m not mistaken) .

“Doesn’t the proposed location interfere with the frisbee golf course?”

Terry Rivers and I inspected the site, and it seems like it will be possible to place the swing set where it will not interfere. We will certainly request that the swing set be constructed out of the way of the course. Even if it were an obstacle, it would not be any worse than a tree or a lake, which frisbee golfers cur-rently have to deal with.

“All that sand and timber sure is expensive. Do we really need it?”

I’m afraid so. The sand is a safety issue, and the size of the sand area will conform to (slightly exceed) the recom-mendations of the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The facilities department is insisting on-the timber,border, which makes maintenance easi~er, keeps the sand where it’s supposed to be, keeps the area looking neat, etc. The sand volleyball court doesn’t have one and apparently the edge between the sand and the grass isn’t holding up too well.

“I have an idea. Why don’t we hold a contest to have students design and build a really cool swing set instead of this 1 ordinary,run-of-the-mill swing set?”

According to one college authority, this idea has a “snow-ball’s chance in the 3rd or 4th level of hell” of getting approved by the insurance company. Using volunteer student labor to reduce installation costs is also unlikely to receive approval.

“I want a sauna/trampoline /ham-mock. Why don’t we get that instead?”

Unless you wanted the sauna/ trampoline/ hammock to be on the west shore of Upper Lyman Lake (actually, even if you did), there is probably no reason we can’t have both. More importantly, you lazy bums need to put a Proposal together and bring it to CSA. You have my support.