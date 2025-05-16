Solidarity is not conformity

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
Funding cuts to the Carletonian threaten status as a weekly newspaper
May 16, 2025
What’s New in Sports This Week: May 7-14
May 16, 2025
Carleton to host 3rd annual Beaverfest
May 16, 2025
Carleton wraps up peer leader hiring, still without considering Title IX violations
May 16, 2025
Scott Wopata convocation addresses food insecurity
May 16, 2025
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
What’s New in Sports This Week: May 7-14
May 16, 2025
This Week in Sports: Apr. 30-May 7
May 9, 2025
What’s New in Sports This Week: April 24-April 30
May 2, 2025
What’s New in Sports this Week: Apr. 17- Apr. 23
April 25, 2025
What’s New in Sports this Week: Apr. 10-Apr. 16
April 18, 2025
What’s New in Sports This Week: May 7-14
May 16, 2025
Philosophy department overhauls major requirements
May 16, 2025
Student performances took place in Kracum Hall.
ISL hosts International Fest
May 16, 2025
Pope Francis' funeral at the Vatican.
Carls in Rome mourn Pope Francis’ death
May 16, 2025
Synchrony II performs final dances of the year
Synchrony II performs final dances of the year
May 9, 2025
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carleton's a drag: Carleton's student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
Solidarity is not conformity
May 16, 2025
From the archives: Vote “yes” on swing-set referendum
May 16, 2025
NPR, PBS and DJT
May 16, 2025
A tribute to my predecessors
May 16, 2025
Advice from a Spring Term senior
May 9, 2025
CSA offers recognition for “most interesting budget request”
May 16, 2025
Spring allergies believed to just be allergies to men
May 16, 2025
CCCE hosts emotional baggage drive
May 16, 2025
New Archdruid to be elected in conclave
May 9, 2025
Seniors explore new career opportunities as job market declines
May 9, 2025
Construction along Wall Street Road
Pardon the mess
May 16, 2025
Tick tock – tick season has begun!
May 9, 2025
Rabbit escaping fire
Why is the Arb on fire?
May 2, 2025
Did you know that frogs, like this Leopard frog, use their lungs as noise-canceling headphones to zero in on their potential mate's calling frequency?
Keeping up with the frogs and toads
April 25, 2025
A Windy Arb Gets Ready for Spring
Why is every day so windy?
April 18, 2025
Weekly comic – college vs. university
October 18, 2024
Weekly comic – dining
October 12, 2024
Weekly comic: move-in
October 5, 2024
Weekly comic: dorms
September 30, 2024
Weekly comic – self-care
May 25, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023
The Carletonian
The Carletonian
Categories:

Solidarity is not conformity

Rey Delva, Contributing Writer
May 16, 2025

“Sinners wasn’t all that. It was okay.” That was my honest assessment, as a Black man deeply invested in our culture and a dedicated film buff. The response – the immediate “nobody asked,” the childish “L plus ratio,” the galling accusation that my critical eye was what “white ppl want from us” – laid bare a challenge we must confront: the often-toxic defensiveness that stifles the very nuanced critique essential for our artistic evolution. This defensiveness, perhaps born from a necessary history of presenting a united front against external scrutiny and negative portrayals, now risks hindering our internal growth and the very excellence we seek.

My perspective isn’t about tearing down, it’s about demanding the same rigorous engagement we offer any other artistic expression. We rightly celebrate the brilliance of works like Get Out, a film that resonated across audiences and critics alike, a true testament to its power. “Sinners,” for many — including myself and other discerning Black voices — simply didn’t reach that level of universal impact or lasting resonance. While “Sinners” masterfully crafted its early-1930s Jim Crow Mississippi setting, making the world feel very real with different and subtle moves at play, the introduction of the horde of vampires shifted the focus from this grounded reality to a more conventional supernatural threat. Unlike “Get Out”, where the horror of the Armitage family was a potent metaphor for the insidious nature of racism and the violation of Black bodies and culture, the vampires in “Sinners”, despite the intriguing “Rocky Road to Dublin” connection and the dangerous temptation of assimilation, didn’t consistently operate on that same symbolic level for me. 

The scale of the vampire threat, with their rapid spread and combined skills, felt somewhat detached from the specific historical and cultural context that was so compelling initially. While the costume designs and the characters of the “twins” were highlights, the narrative questions I had like the unfulfilled potential of the fast car and the inconsistent threat level of the vampires contributed to a sense of a world not fully realized in its internal logic. “Get Out” excelled in creating a tightly woven narrative where every element —  from the seemingly innocuous interactions to the shocking revelations — served to amplify its central themes. In contrast, “Sinners”, while brimming with potential in its initial setup and unique elements like the musical vampires, ultimately felt like it juggled too many disparate elements without achieving the same cohesive and resonant impact. The shift from the nuanced exploration of Jim Crow south to a fight against a somewhat inconsistently defined supernatural enemy diluted the metaphorical potential and prevented it from reaching the same level of universal resonance and lasting cultural conversation sparked by “Get Out.”

The desire to uplift our artists and narratives is a powerful and understandable impulse, especially within a world that often marginalizes our voices. However, when this impulse curdles into a demand for uncritical praise — where even a simple “it was okay” is met with “atrocious take” and “terrible take” — we risk creating an echo chamber where growth withers. We don’t need permission from external sources to engage in complex discussions about our own art. The power of films like “Get Out” lay not just in their positive representation, but in their artistic merit and the conversations they sparked, even uncomfortable ones. This isn’t about blindly cheering; it’s about building something stronger through honest evaluation, across all forms of our creative expression, from film to music to literature. It’s a process that ultimately benefits the artists themselves by providing the crucial feedback necessary for innovation and more impactful work.

The dismissal of my perspective, the condescending suggestion to “save it for the next CAMS or Africana studies paper,” the implication that nuanced analysis is unwelcome in casual Black spaces — this is an anti-intellectual barrier we must dismantle. It stifles the very dialogue that can push our artists and storytellers to greater heights. As someone whose Blackness intersects with other aspects of my identity, I recognize the importance of diverse viewpoints, even when they diverge from the majority. The group’s silence after my attempts to explain felt like a collective turning away from uncomfortable truths, a demand to fall in line.

Solidarity within our community shouldn’t equate to intellectual conformity. True strength lies not in a unified, uncritical voice but in the vibrant and diverse perspectives engaging honestly with our creations. Stifling these diverse opinions, fearing that any internal critique weakens us, ultimately limits our creative potential. To use a terrible example, just as a single instrument playing the same note endlessly offers little richness, a chorus of unwavering praise, devoid of critical harmony, will ultimately sound flat. The path forward isn’t through enforced agreement, but through cultivating the courage to engage honestly and respectfully with our art. We need to build spaces within our community – dedicated online forums, regular community discussions, even intentional moments within casual conversations — where critical assessment isn’t seen as betrayal, but as a vital component of growth. This means fostering a culture of intellectual resilience, where we can hold our creations to high standards without fearing accusations of internal sabotage or external alignment.

The solution, as I see it, lies in fostering courageous conversations — in person, in our digital spaces, wherever we gather. We must learn to listen to differing viewpoints, to unpack the reasoning behind them, even when they challenge our own. We must move beyond the immediate defensiveness and embrace the potential for deeper understanding and collective growth that comes from honest engagement. By choosing dialogue over dismissal, and critical thought over reflexive praise, we can cultivate a fertile ground for Black artistry to flourish, creating works that resonate even more deeply and powerfully with the world. Let us move forward, not with a fragile unity built on silence, but with a robust solidarity forged in  honest and courageous conversation. Only then can we truly honor the richness and complexity of Black artistic expression, allowing it to evolve and reach its full potential, unburdened by the stifling weight of forced conformity and the fear of a little honest “okay.” In the end, our collective passion for Black art shouldn’t inadvertently limit its potential. Real solidarity empowers growth through honest engagement, through the courage to have those sometimes tough conversations, even the ones that begin with a mild “it was okay.” By breaking down the barriers to internal critique, we create the space for our artists to push boundaries, explore complexities and ultimately craft works free from the constraints of enforced agreement.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Viewpoint
From the archives: Vote "yes" on swing-set referendum
NPR, PBS and DJT
A tribute to my predecessors
Advice from a Spring Term senior
“The Lord of the Rings” trilogy is timeless
Why I chose Carleton, and why I would choose it again