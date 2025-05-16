Funding cuts to the Carletonian threaten status as a weekly newspaper

We don’t publish about ourselves. Today we’re making an exception because we want to be able to continue providing news to all of you on a weekly basis, as we have for generations of Carleton students. To do that, we need your help.

The Carleton Student Association is responsible for allocating its nearly $1 million budget to all student organizations and some offices such as the Student Activity Office for events such as Sproncert. The majority of their funding is distributed during Spring Allocations, which occurred last Saturday.

Budget decisions have not been released to clubs yet because the CSA Senate has not yet approved the budget. However, the Carletonian learned from sources inside both the senate and the budget committee that its budget will be reduced so that it publishes one fewer issue each term. This change would prevent the Carletonian from continuing to be a weekly newspaper.

According to the senate meeting minutes, which were leaked to the Carletonian but have not been approved — and thus may still be subject to change — Ian C., presumably Ian Chang ’27, the OIL liaison, asked, “why did we cut the Carletonian?”

There were two responses. “We cut the Carletonian because we had to make cuts to many print journalism [sources],” said Izzy, presumably Isabel Intrater ’26.

“They are restricted by their provider to a 500 minimum print,” said Zaeda, presumably Zaeda Peter ’26, the CSA treasurer. The Carletonian can confirm this.

The Carletonian recognizes that CSA has difficult decisions to make about what to fund and not to fund because funding is limited. But, here are the numbers.

Limiting the Carletonian’s publication will save each student 46 cents from their activity per term. Across all three terms, this remains less than the cost of any item in a Carleton vending machine.

The Student Activity Fee, which is the primary source of CSA funding, was increased by $35 this year. $20,000, or 28.5% of that additional revenue, will go to paying CSA Executives. Continuing to have a weekly student newspaper would cost CSA less than 4% of that budget increase.

Newspapers across the country are under attack and the federal government is currently targeting institutions of higher education. It is the Carletonian’s opinion that now is not the time to reduce student journalism.

The CSA Senate will vote to approve the budget on Monday, May 19 at 7 p.m.

Contact your CSA senators or sign our petition and tell CSA not to cut the Carletonian.