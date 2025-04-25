Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
Carleton hosts Climate Action Week
April 25, 2025
Carleton hosts annual Carleton Relays
April 25, 2025
Emperor Tamarin performs during Battle of the Bands | Rachel Bingham '27
Original songs take center stage at Battle of the Bands
April 25, 2025
What’s New in Sports this Week: Apr. 17- Apr. 23
April 25, 2025
What’s New in Sports this Week: Apr. 10-Apr. 16
April 18, 2025
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
What’s New in Sports this Week: Apr. 17- Apr. 23
April 25, 2025
What’s New in Sports this Week: Apr. 10-Apr. 16
April 18, 2025
Carleton hosts ultimate frisbee sectionals; Eclipse qualifies for nationals, CUT and CHOP qualify for regionals
April 18, 2025
What’s new in sports this week
March 7, 2025
What’s new in sports this week
February 21, 2025
Whittling Wednesdays carve new connections in the Makerspace
April 25, 2025
Northfielders, Carls and Oles gather for Hands Off protest.
Carls, Northfield residents gather for “Hands Off” protest
April 25, 2025
What’s New in Sports this Week: Apr. 17- Apr. 23
April 25, 2025
Declaring a major without taking classes in the department? A quirk of major declaration
April 18, 2025
Siberian squill densely pack into lawns.
Spring has sprung, in the Arb and Northfield
April 18, 2025
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carleton's a drag: Carleton's student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
Interstellar and Tenet: Impactful vs. Logical
April 25, 2025
Amtrak has a new Minnesota train. You should take it
April 25, 2025
A Jew and a Unitarian Universalist walk into a church
April 25, 2025
Harakiri and Martial Honor
April 25, 2025
Why I chose to learn a (new) language at Carleton
April 18, 2025
The last five things I still don’t understand as a senior econ major
April 25, 2025
BonApp hosts Easter Grilled Chicken Hunt due to rising egg prices
April 25, 2025
Ready for rain? A guide for Spring Term preparation
April 18, 2025
BonApp offers new Passover dining options
April 18, 2025
SHAC hosts support group for victims of male haircuts
April 18, 2025
Did you know that frogs, like this Leopard frog, use their lungs as noise-canceling headphones to zero in on their potential mate's calling frequency?
Keeping up with the frogs and toads
April 25, 2025
A Windy Arb Gets Ready for Spring
Why is every day so windy?
April 18, 2025
Milk, manure, and mystery: The rise and fall of Carleton Farm
April 12, 2025
What does Nordic Skiing do to the Arb?
March 5, 2025
Disturbance and the Arb
March 5, 2025
Weekly comic – college vs. university
October 18, 2024
Weekly comic – dining
October 12, 2024
Weekly comic: move-in
October 5, 2024
Weekly comic: dorms
September 30, 2024
Weekly comic – self-care
May 25, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023
The Carletonian
The Carletonian
Categories:

Original songs take center stage at Battle of the Bands

Grace Beaster, Staff Writer
April 25, 2025
Emperor Tamarin performs during Battle of the Bands | Rachel Bingham ’27

Battle of the Bands, a well-established Carleton tradition, recently rolled around again and took center stage last weekend in the basement of Evans Hall. Last Friday evening, music lovers, supportive friends and curious first-years filled the Cave in anticipation of a night full of budding student bands with a repertoire spanning from indie rock to heavy metal. Each group played their hearts out in competition for the ultimate prize: opening at Sproncert.

Battle of the Bands has long held a special place in Carleton’s spring term traditions. Equal parts musical showcase and social gathering, it offers students a chance to step away from problem sets and research papers to instead celebrate the creativity and originality of the competing bands. For many performers, Battle of the Bands marks their first time playing original songs in front of a live audience — an exhilarating and nerve-wracking experience.

For musicians and audience members alike, Battle of the Bands isn’t just another concert: it’s a snapshot of campus creativity, collaboration and passion.

“There’s something really special about that connection between the performer and the audience and being able to hear this art that people have created,” said Lizzie Coy-Bjork ’27, lead singer of Emperor Tamarin, aptly putting into words the atmosphere of excitement and support created every year at the event.

As the night went on, the Cave became a space where nerves, competition and eager support mixed to create the classic Battle of the Bands energy. The crowd swayed to the beat of each song, cheered heartily after each set and sang along to every cover.

This year, however, the creation of a new rule seems to have brought out a whole new level of creativity and artistry in each performance.

Bands were limited to just one cover song, with the rest of their set required to be original material. Far from discouraging participants, the change seemed to spark excitement. According to Gabe Tarini ’25, the current general manager of the Cave, 16 bands signed up for the 2025 Battle of the Bands — the most in the past several years of this annual tradition. With 14 bands ultimately performing, Tarini expressed that “the last couple weeks in the lead-up to the event were a bit of a logistical crunch.”

Staff at the Cave spent countless hours planning, organizing and making sure each band went through a soundcheck in preparation for opening night.

The composition and performance of original songs also proved to be a hit for the throng of students in attendance in the first round at the first night of Battle of the Bands. The classic covers will never fail to get the audience fired up, but original songs seemed to bring a new wave of anticipatory energy into the crowd.

“I think there’s something that’s inherently really special about creating originals, because that really comes from your soul,” said Coy-Bjork, whose band opened the night to enthusiastic applause and ultimately earned a spot in the finals.

Despite the excitement, the competition aspect still loomed large. Out of the 14 bands who performed Friday night, only six moved on to the final round. The judging panel — made up of professors Jake Morton of the classics department and Jeremy Tatar of the music department and a musically-inclined freshman (this year, Percy Vermut ’28) — scored each band based on a rubric created by Cave staff, then combined their scores and deliberated to determine which bands had the potential to advance.

This year, the successful bands included “Montana Rides,” “Burn with Purpose,” “Junixr & MXDchild,” “Cowboy Killers,” “Emperor Tamarin” and “The First People to Ever Sell Cars.”

The final showdown is set to take place on Saturday, April 26 at the Cave, where these bands will return for one last battle. Two winners will open at Sproncert, slated for May 31, where they’ll share the stage with a yet-to-be-announced headliner.

Whether you’re a diehard fan of the Carleton music scene or just looking for something to do on a Saturday night, the Battle of the Bands finals promises an evening of original music that reflects the quirks and passions of this campus. The vibe might be chaotic, but that’s exactly what makes it fun.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Carleton hosts Climate Action Week
Carleton hosts annual Carleton Relays
What’s New in Sports this Week: Apr. 17- Apr. 23
What’s New in Sports this Week: Apr. 10-Apr. 16
Carleton joins court brief challenging student detentions, visa revocations
Carletwin hosts “Twinner”