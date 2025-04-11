Milk, manure, and mystery: The rise and fall of Carleton Farm

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
Carleton hosts 4th annual Maize and Blue Daize
April 11, 2025
MSA and Carleton community celebrating Eid al-Fitr in the Great Hall.
MSA celebrates Eid al-Fitr
April 11, 2025
The graph above illustrates the current number of majors in the class of 2027 based on compiled information from department chairs and the directory.
Class of 2027 declares majors
April 11, 2025
What’s new in sports this week
March 7, 2025
Carleton implements permanent test-optional policy
February 28, 2025
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
What’s new in sports this week
March 7, 2025
What’s new in sports this week
February 21, 2025
What’s new in sports this week
February 14, 2025
What’s new in sports this week
January 31, 2025
What’s new in sports this week
January 24, 2025
A postcard of Toff laying on the Bald Spot.
Carleton celebrates Toff the Cat’s posthumous birthday
April 11, 2025
Governor Wilder speaks with Carleton students.
Carls embark from Northfield to Selma, engaging the past and present of Black history
April 11, 2025
The GSC hosts Gaypril
April 11, 2025
International students worry about visas
April 11, 2025
A deep dive into Carls for Religious Understanding
March 7, 2025
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carleton's a drag: Carleton's student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
Declaring SOAN Was One of My Best Decisions — Here’s Why It Matters Now
April 14, 2025
The Fight Oligarchy Tour’s promise for a Democratic future
April 14, 2025
Ghibli, AI and Soullessness
April 14, 2025
Why you should take a Middle East Studies Class
April 14, 2025
Trump cannot erase the trans community
February 28, 2025
Sit next to your opps
April 12, 2025
Half of campus disappears after trans day of visibility
April 12, 2025
Male sophomores declare Finance Bro Major
April 12, 2025
Voter apathy group to consider endorsing CSA candidate
March 5, 2025
Scientists discover new organism growing in Watson 3
March 5, 2025
Milk, manure, and mystery: The rise and fall of Carleton Farm
April 12, 2025
What does Nordic Skiing do to the Arb?
March 5, 2025
Disturbance and the Arb
March 5, 2025
Are the beavers still here?
February 16, 2025
Procyon lotor… chunky masterminds in masks
February 16, 2025
Weekly comic – college vs. university
October 18, 2024
Weekly comic – dining
October 12, 2024
Weekly comic: move-in
October 5, 2024
Weekly comic: dorms
September 30, 2024
Weekly comic – self-care
May 25, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023
The Carletonian
The Carletonian
Categories:

Milk, manure, and mystery: The rise and fall of Carleton Farm

Maxima Gomez-Palmer, Cole Student Naturalist
April 12, 2025

Before Carleton’s beloved Farm House existed, there was the Carleton farm. In the first decade of the 1900s, then-president Donald Cowling started noticing aesthetic issues with the state of Carleton’s campus. There was the Northfield dump, located where Spring Creek meets the Cannon River. Slight gusts of wind would make the campus smell rotten. This wasteland just brewed trouble — the site was known to serve as an area for students to shoot scurrying wildlife.

 

To solve this unsavory issue, Cowling directed the college to purchase this dump and two farms north and east of campus in the 1910s. Shortly thereafter, a farm and dairy were established by the college. The farm interest house was built in the 1920s as living quarters for students who worked on the dairy farm, according to the Carleton College Voice newsletter. Carleton bought purebred Holstein cows, who supplied the dining halls with fresh milk, butter and cream. The farm benefited the surrounding community as well, producing hay, oats, corn and other goods. Some portions of this land were designated as the Arboretum in 1926. 

 

Despite its success, some hardships struck. A fire in 1926 burned down one of the barns, which cost the college $550,000 in today’s money to rebuild. In 1947, lightning strikes killed several cows and caused another fire. In the end, the labor needed to maintain the farm, livestock and surrounding property became too expensive. In the early 1960s, the herd was sold and the farm dissolved. Farm House, evidently, stayed standing as student housing. Even this old relic, cherished by over a century of students and rich with history, was recently torn down in 2024. After Carleton stopped farming the land itself, they leased it out to area farmers. As the college’s commitment to the Arboretum strengthened, portions were removed from farming and converted to natural habitat, a process that still continues today, according to Nancy Braker, Director of the Cowling Arboretum.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arb Notes
What does Nordic Skiing do to the Arb?
Disturbance and the Arb
Are the beavers still here?
Procyon lotor… chunky masterminds in masks
Minnesota's new marsupial: the opossum
Hefty pocket gophers just under your feet in the Arb