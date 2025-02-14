Tackling Trump’s tariff trouble

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
CarlDems meet with Kristi Pursell
CarlDems and Rep. Kristi Pursell host “What’s going on in Minnesota?” talk
February 14, 2025
Office of Health Promotion administers Mental Health First Aid training
February 14, 2025
Trump is back in office. Here’s what it could mean for Carleton
January 24, 2025
CCCE runs clothing grab in Goodhue
January 24, 2025
A show on the Bald Spot ice rinks performed in 2001 (Credit: Carleton Archives)
The ice rinks are back at the Bald Spot!
January 24, 2025
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
What’s new in sports this week
October 18, 2024
Carleton students harvest indigenous tubers at Prairie Island Indian Community
October 18, 2024
Sports: summer, preseason
September 27, 2024
This week in sports
May 24, 2024
Sam Zachs at Carleton's game vs St. Olaf
This week in Sports 5/10 – 5/16
May 17, 2024
Philosophy department hosts post-doc candidate talk about AI
February 14, 2025
“In Other Words” magazine project kicks off
February 7, 2025
The Alexander Hamilton Society is back on campus
The Alexander Hamilton Society is back on campus
January 31, 2025
Challenges in higher education institutions amid Trump’s immigration policies
January 31, 2025
Cognitive Science and Linguistics departments to merge, will maintain separate majors
January 24, 2025
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carleton's a drag: Carleton's student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
Tackling Trump’s tariff trouble
February 14, 2025
A review of SUMO’s pick “The Wild Robot”
February 14, 2025
So…what has Trump done well?
February 14, 2025
From the archives: a Valentine’s Day survival guide
February 14, 2025
Reflections on three books, winter and London
February 7, 2025
Date Knight to become Purge Night as SAO tries “something new”
February 16, 2025
Broomball: Carleton’s favorite contact sport
February 16, 2025
Fishmonger opens on Myers 3
February 16, 2025
Students in disarray as Midwinter Ball shuttle turns into giant squash
February 16, 2025
Bill North buys TikTok
February 14, 2025
Are the beavers still here?
February 16, 2025
Procyon lotor… chunky masterminds in masks
February 16, 2025
Minnesota’s new marsupial: the opossum
January 27, 2025
Hefty pocket gophers just under your feet in the Arb
January 20, 2025
Marcescence in the Arb
November 16, 2024
Weekly comic – college vs. university
October 18, 2024
Weekly comic – dining
October 12, 2024
Weekly comic: move-in
October 5, 2024
Weekly comic: dorms
September 30, 2024
Weekly comic – self-care
May 25, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023
The Carletonian
The Carletonian
Categories:

Tackling Trump’s tariff trouble

Luke Heschel, Columnist
February 14, 2025

Less than a month into Donald Trump’s second presidential term, we’ve seen a deluge of extreme, coercive tariffs and economic threats to bolster Trump’s anti-immigration, anti-drug goals. Although a strengthened border and curtailing of deadly drug smuggling are by no means bad objectives, Trump’s particular visions of these objectives and his means of implementing them have proved ignominious. By strongarming other nations with frivolous tariffs and economic threats, Trump is not only weakening our standing with some of our best trade partners and allies but also degrading the potency of U.S. economic negotiating power.

Some of Trump’s upcoming 25% steel and aluminum import tariffs are a return to his first-term economic policy, which will likely, as they then did, upset both U.S. metal-importing manufacturers and our most significant sources of those materials: Canada, Mexico and Brazil. Trump is also planning on new “reciprocal tariffs,” which he says will involve a relatively simple “if they charge us, we charge them” policy (according to a CNN report), but has been somewhat opaque on the finer details of his concepts of a plan. It’s also unclear if this new suite of tariffs will be a permanent part of Trump’s economic policies or is another attempt at economic wrangling among the international community.

Although such tariffs may already be readily criticized for their lackluster results in bolstering domestic production, tending instead to drive up consumer costs and antagonize our trade partners, Trump’s particular use of tariffs has proved costly in other ways. After having menaced Canada and Mexico into marginally expediting their immigration control plans, Trump has called the agreements reached in avoidance of his 25% tariffs “not good enough,” per Fortune magazine, and will likely be seeking further concessions from our neighbors by the end of the 30-day pause period that has halted the tariffs’ implementation. Trump’s vague gesturing toward further sanctions and economic troublemaking are challenging to unpack partly because they are so imprecise. Without understanding what specific measures he wants to implement and sidelining the nations involved rather than cooperating to find a timely solution, Trump is setting himself up for nothing more than the continued flummoxing of our foreign allies.

The Trump White House has framed the tariff measures around national safety and border security, with the president supposedly “keeping his promise to stop the flood of illegal aliens and drugs” as said in an official press release. It’s worth noting that drugs seized at the Canadian crossings account for less than 1% of fentanyl seized at the U.S. border, as reported by the Washington Post. Given this, the true motivations behind Trump’s domineering treatment of Canada are somewhat confused, as are the precise results that Trump seeks from his policies. What Trump has made abundantly clear, however, is that he doesn’t seek cooperation in his immigration and drug control policies but is ready to accept his particular demands. When he faced resistance while seeking to deport over 200 migrants using U.S. military forces just last month, similar tariff threats to those used on Canada and Mexico forced Colombia into accepting the flights.

Trump’s extreme economic aggression, coupled with his flippant demeanor in suggesting things such as the U.S. purchase and/or annexation of Greenland and the Panama Canal, has proved troublesome for U.S. allies as much as our competitors. In Europe, many nations have recently signaled a desire to move away from American-dominated defense structures, particularly among NATO countries. However, much of this has been driven by Russian aggression in Ukraine and the need for stronger security measures. As a result, this shift has been particularly potent over the past month, with “anxiety … mounting that [Trump] might … once again refuse to defend European allies who do not boost their military budgets,” according to Vision of Humanity. The move away from the current dynamic of U.S. paternalistic defense is a troubling sign for the future of U.S. hegemony in the Western sphere of influence.Besides these antagonizing policies, Trump has also displayed his irreverent attitude in addressing the roles of our neighbors and partners in finding beneficial outcomes for Trump’s border and economic policies. Trump’s jokes about “Governor Trudeau” of the “great state of Canada” on his right-wing social media platform Truth Social, while unserious, have shown his utter disregard for the dignity and esteem of other nations. It’s difficult to imagine any good coming from a president with such a total lack of decorum and reverence, especially while one of our greatest strengths against the empowering of China and Russia has remained our solid alliances and open trade policies. Between these remarks and the isolationist tendencies of Trump’s economics, the president’s policies appear dead set on revoking America’s respect and standing among our closest allies.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Viewpoint
A review of SUMO's pick "The Wild Robot"
So...what has Trump done well?
Office of Health Promotion administers Mental Health First Aid training
From the archives: a Valentine's Day survival guide
Reflections on three books, winter and London
In oligarchy we trust: how the political right has taken over social media