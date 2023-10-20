Gates of Hell open in first Libe

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
Family Weekend unites students and families for weekend of activities
October 20, 2023
GSC and Carleton Chapel co-host National Coming Out Day Service
October 20, 2023
Jewish students voice concerns over rising antisemitism on campus
October 20, 2023
Students can use the Record Library to listen to many records.
Record Libe Opening
October 20, 2023
Carleton athletics this week
October 13, 2023
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
Carleton athletics this week
October 13, 2023
Knights clutch close homecoming game against hometown rival St. Olaf
Knights clutch close homecoming game against hometown rival St. Olaf
October 13, 2023
USAU North Central Regionals Results: CUT and Syzygy place first, advancing to Nationals
May 5, 2023
Baseball rallies for two comeback wins in sweep at Hamline and drops both games at St. Olaf
May 5, 2023
Women’s softball splits two nailbiters with St. Olaf, swept at St. Scholastica
April 21, 2023
The set of For the People before the show on October 10th, 2023
Night on the town: The English department makes a trip to The Guthrie
October 20, 2023
The whole story of “The Whole Story”: A&I Convocation
October 20, 2023
Behind the scenes of the Sequentia concert
October 20, 2023
From the Winter Break 2022 OCS Program: Yahnee Acklin, Alex Vue, Amadou Touré, Ariel Alexander, Leo Jordan, Hala Soliman, Nell Schafer, Sophie McManus, Margaret Hall, Kairah Foster, Teddy Friedman, and Anna Ursin lined up behind the woodstoves they built near Wolkite, Ethiopia
Professors Nega and Gross featured by the United Nations for grassroots work in Ethiopia
October 20, 2023
Voces8 is a 2023 Grammy-nominated a capella octet from England.
Voces8 at Carleton: A unique opportunity for choir students
October 13, 2023
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carletons a drag: Carletons student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
My transmasc experience at Carleton: Is a fresh start always a good thing?
October 13, 2023
The relevance of KRLX
October 13, 2023
Crying over spilled soda, some thoughts on Marrakech
October 13, 2023
The Case for More Academic Minors
October 13, 2023
New Student Week reflections
October 6, 2023
Bad Memory
Bad Memory
October 20, 2023
One of the bathrooms in Musser.
Rating Carleton Bathrooms
October 13, 2023
Get Blobbed: FOMO Remedy
Get Blobbed: FOMO Remedy
October 6, 2023
Tips for Staying Warm During the Cold Months
October 6, 2023
A menacing squirrel.
Advice for the Class of 2027
October 6, 2023
Scurrying Seed Scavengers
October 20, 2023
A potter wasp’s mud pot spotted just the other day on the edge of the lower Arb.
The Banksy of Miniature Pottery
October 6, 2023
A tree in the Arb whose leaves have started changing colors.
The First Flounces of Fall Foliage
September 29, 2023
Prairie Fire in the Arboretum
May 5, 2023
Arb Notes: Woodcock Funk
April 21, 2023
Bad Memory
Bad Memory
October 20, 2023
Get Blobbed: FOMO Remedy
Get Blobbed: FOMO Remedy
October 6, 2023
Get Blobbed: Redecorating
Get Blobbed: Redecorating
September 29, 2023
Phoebe Comic: Expertise
Phoebe Comic: Expertise
September 29, 2023
Call of the void
April 20, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 3
October 13, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 2
October 6, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 1
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 1
September 29, 2023
Vol. CXLVI, No. 16
March 11, 2022

The Carletonian

The Carletonian

    Gates of Hell open in first Libe

    Malcolm Parnall, Contributing writer
    October 20, 2023

    As classes ramp up in preparation for finals, the search for more focused study environments on campus is growing tenser. More and more students migrate daily to the lower levels of the library, some unlikely to emerge for the foreseeable future. As the students grow more desperate, their actions have grown rash, and, in some cases, dangerous. In fact, it appears that, in an incident dated to roughly a week ago, an unidentified group of students drew a pentagram in first Libe, subsequently opening a gateway to Hell. It has been conjectured by experts that the event was an unsuccessful, stress-motivated attempt to form a study group with Satan himself, known to have performed well in Quantum Mechanics last winter.

     

    While many students feel like this term is a hell on earth already, many of the walls of first Libe have turned into authentic brimstone. Due to the fire hazard, student workers are currently working to contain the spread. However, this process has encountered numerous roadblocks. Since the students are paid so little and work in such proximity to the gateway without necessary PPE, many have quit, explaining their intention to sell their souls in exchange for a better work environment.

     

    In response to Carleton administration’s plea to faculty for help, the physics and astronomy department has donated a high-resolution telescope to look through the gate. They have found what seems to be a road twisting down into a seemingly bottomless pit. Seeing the disastrous consequences of unmanageable course loads, students began to demand apologies and explanations from some of the offending professors. Interestingly, as a group of professors delivered an address asserting that they had assigned such a high volume of work with “good intentions,” the operators of the telescope confirmed in real time that these good intentions were paving the road to Hell.

     

    Again from the PHAS department, a contribution of a high-sensitivity microphone has been made in the hope of hearing something at the other end of the road. However, the operators have notified us that not much progress has been made, as the provided instructions “border on illegibility.” Sources indicate, though, that the paper might just be upside down. 

     

    A few hours ago, readings of distant sounds from the microphone finally came through, picking up strange chants. With some careful tuning, these noises materialized into coherent words, specifically names from the Carleton College Board of Trustees. After further investigation, it was discovered that many of these names belong to those who have, in the past, resisted calls for divestment of the Carleton endowment from fossil fuels. It is still unclear whether casting them into the pit will succeed in closing the gateway. Hell has been known to reject sacrifices in the past, most recently Rex Tillerson, Henry Kissinger and Tex Richman, antagonist of 2011’s “The Muppets.”
    Leave a Comment
    Donate to The Carletonian

    Your donation will support the student journalists of Carleton College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

    The Carletonian

    Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877
    © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
    Donate to The Carletonian

    Comments (0)

    All The Carletonian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *